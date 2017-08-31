Marianas Variety

AG issues statement on show-cause hearing

30 Aug 2017
By Bryan Manabat - bryan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

FOLLOWING the show-cause hearing for a government prosecutor cited for prosecutorial harassment, CNMI Attorney General Edward Manibusan issued the following statement:

Edward Manibusan
“We will review the judge’s order when it comes out, and at that time we will make a comment.”

Superior Court Teresa Kim-Tenorio presided over the show-cause hearing for Assistant Attorney General Elizabeth “Betsy” Weintraub on Tuesday, but has not issued a ruling yet.

Last month, the judge granted the prosecutor’s motion to dismiss without prejudice the case against Michael Barry Murphy who was charged with two sexual-assault offenses.

In her order, the judge also raised concerns regarding abuse of prosecutorial discretion and the harassing of defendants by charging, dismissing, and re-charging offenses without triggering the protection of the double-jeopardy clause.

The court directed Weintraub to show cause why she should not be sanctioned for lack of diligence and dilatory tactics.

In her statement submitted to the court, Weintraub admitted making a mistake and apologized for anything she said that gave the impression she did not take the case seriously or was disrespectful to the court.

