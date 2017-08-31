Lawmaker: Educate tourist drivers

REPRESENTATIVE Lorenzo Deleon Guerrero has asked the Marianas Visitors Authority to include in the implementation of its tour-guide-certification program an educational component on local traffic rules for tourist drivers.

“Too often, tourists that rent cars in the CNMI are not suficiently knowledgable about our traffic rules and system,” the lawmaker said. “Often they will stop in the middle of the road or on narrow road shoulders. Many tourists who receive traffic citations leave the islands without paying. We should allow the traffic division of the Department of Public Safety to teach this course. Tour guides should also understand the sanctity of our monuments and shrines. They should understand our history and our holy and sacred monuments and shrines. Tourists visit the Santa Lourdes Shrine and it must be respected in complete silence. The area is in a residential village, and tourists must respect the village residents.”

He said tour operators must also comply with the 30 percent local employment requirement. “I have seen tour guides who are foreigners — Chinese, Koreans etc. — but no locals,” he added.

MVA Managing Director Chris Concepcion said he appreciates Deleon Guerrero’s recommendations.

Right now, Concepcion said, driving tips are shown on the Tourist Channel, and car rental companies show the video to their customers. Car rental operators, however, are not covered by the tour-guide-certification program, he added.

But Concepcion said they will be taught the history of the Marianas to ensure respect for local culture.

Regarding the 30 percent local employment requirement, this rule is being enforced by the CNMI Department of Labor, he added.

Concepcion said Deleon Guerrero’s suggestions will be discussed with MVA’s partners in the private and public sectors to ensure that the lawmaker’s concerns are addressed.