International Festival of Cultures cancelled

30 Aug 2017

(MVA) — Due to inclement weather in the forecast, the International Festival of Cultures scheduled for Sept. 2, 2017 is cancelled.

The festival will open on Sept. 9, 2017, and will be held every Saturday evening in September from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Garapan Fishing Base, featuring live entertainment, food , hands-on demonstrations, games, and more. For more information, contact the Marianas Visitors Authority at 664-3210 or on Facebook.

