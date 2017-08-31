Benjamin Bok Lee gets 3 years for robbery, assault and battery

SUPERIOR Court Associate Judge Kenneth Govendo on Tuesday sentenced Benjamin Bok Lee to seven years imprisonment, all suspended except for three years.

On Feb. 10, 2016, police said Lee, who was in a car at the time, grabbed the cellphone of a 17-year-old victim on Texas Road in Susupe. The victim was dragged by the car and sustained a 4-inch laceration on his right hip, police added.

In sentencing Lee, the judge said the defendant could be eligible for parole depending on his good behavior and would be placed on probation for four years after his release from prison.

He was also ordered to pay restitution of $1,204.50 to the victim.

Judge Govendo noted that the defendant expressed remorse for being addicted to crystal methamphetamine.

On March 14, 2017, Lee, 27, entered a plea of nolo contendere or no contest to the charges of robbery, and assault and battery. Nolo contendere means a defendant accepts conviction but does not admit guilt.

Assistant Attorney General Betsy Weintraub recommended seven years imprisonment with three years suspended but four years to be served day by day.

Weintraub told the court that the defendant has refused to accept responsibility for his actions.

She said Lee refuses to talk about what he did, but makes plenty of excuses and self-pitying remarks.

Assistant Public Defender Nancy Dominski, who represented Lee, asked for no jail sentence and credit for time served. She noted that the defendant had no prior convictions.

Early this month, Lee was arrested for assaulting his wife and wife’s friend, but was released after the court found no probable cause to charge him due to the omission of his statement in the police report.

But Lee was arrested again, this time for burglarizing a house in Garapan and stealing a purse that contained a wallet, keys, passports, an iPhone and $15 cash.

He was charged with burglary and theft and has confessed to the police, according to the Attorney General’s Office.