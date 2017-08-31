8 Gold Mantis workers get $6,600 each and plane tickets

THE Gold Mantis workers who were among those who staged public protests over not having been paid their backwages each received $6,600 and a plane ticket to China, Variety was told.

A U.S.-based lawyer who declined to be identified said the eight workers had left the island last week.

The lawyer said the amount was not enough for all the hard work done to build the Saipan casino facility, but the workers accepted the offer as they all wanted to go home.

Variety learned that one Gold Mantis worker, Gui Lin Zhang, did not accept the offer and refused to leave the island.

The lawyer said Zhang worked for both Gold Mantis and MCC which were contractors for the Saipan casino project.

Zhang was among the 37 workers who signed a letter last week that was sent to the Chinese consulate in the U.S.

The workers said they needed help so they could finally get their backwages and go home.

They said they were laid off and became stranded on Saipan for over 100 days, penniless and struggling.

They are mostly employees of MCC, Beilida and CMC Macau.