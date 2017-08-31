6 CBP officers reach OT limit

SIX U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working on Saipan have already reached their overtime work limit, according to CBP-CNMI director Robert Havens.

He said each officer by law can only earn so much for overtime. “This year alone we have six officers that cannot make overtime money anymore,” he said, adding that their salaries are congressionally capped.

The CBP website states that an entry level position pays $39,738 per year.

“A CBP officer has a base salary,” Havens said, “and if an officer works overtime (holidays, Sundays, etc.), he earns a certain percentage more. All those earning get factored into the total amount of money an officer is allowed to make each year. Once CBP officers reach that dollar amount, they can’t work weekends, they can’t work holidays.”

He said at least six officers under him had so much OT work that they went negative on their overtime budget this fiscal year.

Getting CBP officers from the mainland U.S. is also not that simple, Havens said. “It takes reallocation of staffing levels on a national scale to get us more people here.”

He said they are doing everything in their power to recruit more officers for Saipan, “but it’s not going to happen tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, “because of the visa-waiver program for the CNMI and Guam, we still have to do paper work, and we have to see that the paper work is complete, but most of the passengers don’t complete it.”

He said “all of these are contributing factors to why processing [at the Saipan airport] takes time,” referring to the 3-4 hours of waiting time for newly arrived passengers.

Havens said most of the air carriers on the midnight schedule are from China, adding that “on the busiest nights, we can see about 1,500-2,000 visitors — they arrive on Saipan and we interview every single one of them.”

He said CBP needs 50 hours to process 2,000 visitors: each U.S. citizen or permanent resident takes about 30 seconds to process while each of the other non-U.S. passengers takes about 45 seconds to a minute and a half. “Each passenger from China takes us 3-5 minutes,” he added.

“That’s five hours a night per officer — we have 10 officers on the night shift. If you do the math there is no way that 10 officers can do it in that time-frame.”

He said if they approve another flight slot, “we are approving that carrier to come every single morning regardless of the dates.”

He added, “Some flights come in notoriously late but an officer can only work eight hours on a shift and I cannot schedule a flight past 6 a.m. because I expect some flights to be late. And when flights are late they push other flights back.”

According to Havens, “We have most of the flights arriving from 1:45 a.m. to 6 a.m., and you have around 1,500-2,000 passengers arriving within five hours — the airport cannot handle those numbers.”

Asked if upgrading the facility would help, Havens said CBP has to go through Washington, D.C.

“It is a time-consuming process — it is not easy to upgrade a facility.”

CBP has rejected the application of XTRAirways to land on Saipan between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. XTRAirways plans to launch its China-Saipan flight service on Sept. 20.

Havens said it would be irresponsible to allow another airline to arrive on Saipan during a time frame when CBP does not have enough resources at the airport.