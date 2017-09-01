NMI participates in Japan festival

(Press Release) — The Nippon Domonnaka Festival or Domatsuri for short which was held in Nagoya Japan last August 25 to August 27 saw the participation of CNMI cultural dance group representatives.

Pacific Development Inc. managing director Gordon Marciano said the festival is held in Nagoya every year and it started in 1998.

“The team dance festival features teams throughout Japan and also other countries,” said Marciano.

The CNMI team, PDI, Chamorro Carolinian Village Inc.-Canoe Federation Warriors, was the only representative from the Pacific islands, said Marciano.

Marciano said the CNMI team was composed of five members, and were selected on how they helped out in the CNMI July 4th Liberation celebration. Among the five is the 2017 CNMI Liberation Queen Peyton Gomez.





He also said that Mike and Awe Saures’s children, 5-year-old Leo and 3-year-old Dominic who reside in Japan joined the CNMI Domonnaka team for the festival.

Marciano said Domatsuri Festival Chairman Kunihiko Okada recognized PDI, CCVI-Canoe Federation, Marianas Visitors Authority for the 15 years of cultural exchange through cultural dance at the festival.

He said the recognition was even featured in a Japan newspaper, Chunichi news.

Marciano also said that it was MVA-Japan who advised the PDI-CCVI-CNMI team to consider supporting the event due to the promotional exposure CNMI could received from the festival.

He said there were 30,000 commemorative booklets that were printed for the event, and the TV exposure featuring the festival was very big.

The PDI managing director emphasized that it was a partnership with the mayor’s office, MVA, PDI and CCVI in bringing the CNMI Domonnaka team to the festival.

Marciano also thanked KKMP, IT&E, and Island Apparel for their continued support.