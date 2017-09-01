Guam Catholic school teacher arrested

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — The Archdiocese of Agana said a Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School teacher was arrested for criminal sexual conduct after school officials filed a report to the Guam Police Department on Wednesday morning.

According to police, Peregrine Corpuz San Nicolas, 52, was arrested on suspicion of second degree criminal sexual conduct and child abuse.

San Nicolas is listed on the school website as a sports director.

The teacher was not named in the archdiocese statement.

A parent of the student met with Baumgartner school administration Wednesday morning reporting that her daughter was inappropriately touched by the teacher.

The school administration immediately took appropriate action and reported the incident to Child Protective Services and the Guam Police, according to the archdiocese.

With parental permission, GPD interviewed the student, other students as witnesses and the accused teacher.

GPD confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the teacher had been arrested for criminal sexual conduct and was detained.

The teacher has been placed on administrative leave.

“The Archdiocese and the Bishop Baumgartner administration assure parents of Bishop Baumgartner students that the school has taken appropriate measures,” according to the archdiocese. “We take all allegations of sexual abuse very seriously and are committed to ensuring the safety of all children entrusted to our care.”