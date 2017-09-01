Judge sanctions assistant AG

SUPERIOR Court Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio on Tuesday sanctioned Assistant Attorney General Elizabeth “Betsy” Weintraub for prosecutorial harassment and lack of diligence in a sexual-abuse-of-a-minor case.Weintraub was told to donate $500 to a non-profit group of her choice that helps children who are victims of child abuse.

The judge also told her that she could appeal the court’s decision.

Assistant AG Chester Hinds, who appeared as counsel for Weintraub, said the AG’s office takes sex abuses cases seriously.

Last month, Judge Kim-Tenorio granted Weintraub’s motion to dismiss without prejudice the case against Michael Barry Murphy who was charged with two sexual-assault offenses.

But the judge also raised concerns regarding abuse of prosecutorial discretion and the harassing of defendants by charging, dismissing, and re-charging offenses without triggering the protection of the double-jeopardy clause.

In her statement to the court, Weintraub admitted making a mistake and apologized for anything she said that gave the impression she did not take the case seriously or was disrespectful to the court.