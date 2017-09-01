House OK’s bill allotting $22M in casino revenues for retirees

A MEASURE which allots $22 million in Saipan casino gross revenue taxes for the restoration of the retirees’ 25 percent pension cut now goes to the governor after the House on Wednesday accepted the Senate amendments to H.B. 20-99.

Introduced by Rep. Angel Demapan, the bill originally sought to clarify that casino gross revenue tax funds are to be separate from the general fund.

As amended by the Senate, the bill sets asides the casino gross revenue taxes to restore the 25 percent pension cut, and includes Northern Marianas College and the Northern Marianas Trades Institute on the list of the casino tax fund recipients.

According to the bill, $22 million of the casino GRT will take care of the retirees’ 25 percent and will not come from the $15 million annual casino license fee.

Instead, $1.5 million of the license fee for Saipan will now go to the Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance program, while Rota and Tinian will get $2 million each. The rest — $9.5 million — can be appropriated by Saipan lawmakers.

The House passed the Senate version of the bill by a vote of 13 to 4.

Those who voted no were House Minority Leader Edmund Villagomez, Reps. Ed Propst, Vinnie Sablan and Blas Jonathan Attao who said they should have acted on his measure instead, H.B. 20-28, which proposes to dedicate the $15 million casino license fee for the restoration of the retirees’ pension while the casino’s GRT would take care of the senatorial districts’ needs.

Attao said the casino GRT is not a guaranteed source of funds to address the retirees’ pension. “For me the license fee is the guaranteed funding and not the GRT,” he added.

But Demapan said the Senate amendments will accomplish their main goal which is to take care of the retirees’ pension.

“The retirees are the bedrock of the casino legalization and this bill sets aside $22 million for the retirees’ 25 percent because the 75 percent is paid by the settlement fund. We set aside $22 million to ensure they get 100 percent of their pension. Actually, they only need about $18 million for the pension so $3 million of the remaining $4 million is for the yearly ‘bonus’ of the retirees. Remember, we appropriated, through Public Law 19-75, $3 million to pay a bonus for our retirees and we intend to make it an annual appropriation.”

Under the bill, he said, Saipan will get $11 million of the casino license fee while Tinian and Rota will have $2 million each.

“We supported that because there are a lot of critical needs for Tinian and Rota that need to be addressed so they can finally get their projects going.”

Of the $11 million for Saipan, $1.5 million is for the SHEFA program. “We hope that will alleviate some concerns about the reduction of income from the Saipan poker industry,” Demapan said, referring to SHEFA’s primary funding source.

Currently, the casino GRT provides funding for the restoration of the 25 percent pension cut, utility subsidies, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., the medical referral program, payment of land compensation judgments and the Public School System.