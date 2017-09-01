Red flag at 21 Saipan sites
-
31 Aug 2017
-
(BECQ) — The Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality analyzes water samples collected from Saipan’s recreational beaches and storm drainages every Tuesday.
Samples collected from the following locations contained excessive concentrations of fecal indicator bacteria or enterococci that exceeded CNMI marine water quality standards.
These bacteria can indicate the presence of human and animal waste in the water. However, studies have shown that storm water runoff in tropical environments may also contain these bacteria from the natural environment, which may not be directly associated with public health concerns.
Still, to adequately address public health concerns, BECQ has given the following locations a red flag and advises the public not to fish or swim within 300 feet of these locations for the next 48 hours or until otherwise notified:
Tanapag Meeting Hall
Imperial Pacific Resort
CK Dist #2 Drain
Peace Park (Puerto Rico)
Grand Vrio Drainage #2
Lally 4 Beach
Smiling Cove Marina
Garapan Fishing Dock
Chalan Piao Beach
American Memorial Park
Garapan Beach Drain #3
Hopwood School Beach
Hyatt Hotel
Garapan Beach
San Antonio Beach
Fiesta Hotel
Chalan Laulau Beach
PIC Beach
Fiesta/Imperial Pacific Resort Drainage
Sugar Dock
San Antonio Lift Station