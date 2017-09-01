Red flag at 21 Saipan sites

(BECQ) — The Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality analyzes water samples collected from Saipan’s recreational beaches and storm drainages every Tuesday.

Samples collected from the following locations contained excessive concentrations of fecal indicator bacteria or enterococci that exceeded CNMI marine water quality standards.

These bacteria can indicate the presence of human and animal waste in the water. However, studies have shown that storm water runoff in tropical environments may also contain these bacteria from the natural environment, which may not be directly associated with public health concerns.

Still, to adequately address public health concerns, BECQ has given the following locations a red flag and advises the public not to fish or swim within 300 feet of these locations for the next 48 hours or until otherwise notified:

Tanapag Meeting Hall

Imperial Pacific Resort

CK Dist #2 Drain

Peace Park (Puerto Rico)

Grand Vrio Drainage #2

Lally 4 Beach

Smiling Cove Marina

Garapan Fishing Dock

Chalan Piao Beach

American Memorial Park

Garapan Beach Drain #3

Hopwood School Beach

Hyatt Hotel

Garapan Beach

San Antonio Beach

Fiesta Hotel

Chalan Laulau Beach

PIC Beach

Fiesta/Imperial Pacific Resort Drainage

Sugar Dock