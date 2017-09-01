Gilbert Pinaula gets 12 years for sexually abusing child

GILBERT Pinaula, 44, admitted on Tuesday that he sexually abused an 8-year-old child and will serve 12 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth Govendo, after hearing from the both parties, accepted the plea agreement.

Pinaula was represented by Public Defender Douglas Hartig while the government was represented by Assistant Attorney General Teri Tenorio.

Pinaula pled guilty to sexual abuse of a minor in the 2nd degree.

According to the court, Pinaula “shall be sentenced to a term of 15 years of imprisonment, and serve 12 years of direct time without parole, furlough, or work release, and with the balance of three years suspended.”

Pinaula was also given credit for time served — 451 days — and will be placed on probation for 10 years.

According to the plea agreement, on June 28, 2016, Pinaula engaged in sexual contact with an 8-year-old minor.

Prior to the incident, the mother left her daughter in the care of the defendant. When she returned, she noticed that her daughter was feeling sick. The mother also saw yellowish and brown slimy mucus on the girl’s underwear. The girl told her mother that the defendant touched her inappropriately while she was lying in bed, then raped her. She said it was the second time the defendant had touched her inappropriately.