Official: CBP working hard to catch violators

NINETY percent of the passengers on flights arriving at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport are foreign nationals, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection-CNMI Director Robert Havens.

Moreover, most of the air carriers that arrive after midnight are from China, he said, adding that CBP has to process at least 2,000 passengers between 1:45 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Because some travelers from China overstay or work here illegally, Havens said their interviews with newly arrived visitors from the Asian nation “take a little longer.”

Havens noted the backlash that CBP received when the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the offices of casino contractors in Garapan early this year.

“What did CBP do? We caught 1,300 people [who were overstaying their visas] but nobody remembers that,” he added.

“People don’t know how hard we are working — they only remember that the FBI did this and that.

“But we work very hard to catch violators, and we knew there were people working illegally,” he said, referring to the Saipan casino construction project.

Havens said when CBP officers figured out how violators were “doing their thing, we changed the way we operated.”

He added, “We now conduct a thorough interview of passengers.”

He noted, however, that the growing number of arrivals far exceeds the capacity of the airport infrastructure and the limited staff that CBP has. This has resulted in long immigration processing lines and waiting times of three to four hours.

Currently, Havens said nine airlines fly in from midnight to 6 a.m., and these are Jeju Air, Jin Air, HK Express, HK Airlines, Beijing Capital, T’way, Eastar, China Eastern and Philippine Airlines.

CBP officials also process passengers who arrive on private charter flights.