CUC announces power-rate hike

COMMONWEALTH Utilities Corp. Executive Director Gary Camacho announced on Wednesday an increase in the fuel-adjustment charge due to a rise in fuel prices.

Effective Sept. 1, he said, the fuel adjustment rate of $0.14605 per kWh will increase to $0.15917 per kWh, which means that residential customers using 500 kWh of power per month will pay $6.56 more on their monthly billing.

In August, CUC reduced the fuel adjustment charge rate from $0.14670 per kWh to $0.13924 per kWh following a decrease in average fuel prices.

But even with the reduction of the fuel-adjustment charge in August, CUC said it also distributed utility billing credits to active residential electric accounts to subsidize the fuel-adjustment charge.

Each active account received a credit of $166.49 based on Public Law 19-75 which was signed by Gov. Ralph Torres in Dec. 2016 to provide a supplemental appropriation for the operations and activities of the government.

In a statement Wednesday, Camacho said they have been notified by Mobil Oil Marianas Islands about the rise in the average fuel prices.

Pursuant to the order previously issued by the Commonwealth Public Utilities Commission, he said CUC is required to increase the fuel-adjustment charge pass-through rate, previously known as the levelized energy-adjustment clause.

In 2009, the pass-through rate was instituted to recover fuel and fuel-related costs.

The fuel-adjustment charge is used to purchase fuel and serves as one of the two components that make up a CUC power bill. The other rate component is the electric base rate, which is used to fund operations, projects, and debt servicing.