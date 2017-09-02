30 nominated to language-policy commission

THIRTY Chamorros and Carolinians were nominated by the Indigenous Affairs Office, the Carolinian Affairs Office and the Public School System to fill the eight vacancies on the Chamorro/Carolinian Language Police Commission.

Roman Tudela Jr., Indigenous Affairs Office resident executive, nominated 10 people; Carolinian Affairs Office executive assistant John Tagabuel nominated six; and John Barcinas, PSS Chamorro and Carolinian Language and Heritage Studies program manager, nominated 14.

Acting Press Secretary Kevin Bautista said Gov. Ralph Torres will appoint three Carolinians, three Chamorros and one representative each from Rota and Tinian.

Most of the 30 nominees are from the education field and are active in community outreach, Bautista said.

Indigenous Affairs Office program manager Cris Ogo said, under the law, a candidate “shall be of Chamorro or Carolinian descent and must be proficient in the native language and a resident of the CNMI.”

In a separate interview, Barcinas said he nominated 14 individuals who are passionate in their advocacy, and can speak, write and understand Chamorro and Carolinian.

Tudela and Tagabuel said their nominees are also passionate in promoting Chamorro and Carolinian languages and culture.

Tagabuel said he considered the educational backgrounds of the nominees. “They are mostly educators and retired teachers,” he added.

Tudela said his nominees include members of the new generation.