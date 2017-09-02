Guam youth delegates visit Saipan

THE Micronesian Youth Services Network, in collaboration with the governor’s special assistant for youth affairs, welcomed Guam’s Humatac delegation to Saipan during a gathering on Wednesday at the Carolinian Utt in Garapan.

The delegation will conduct presentations at the Marianas History Conference on Sept. 1 and 2 at the Fiesta Resort. The conference starts at 9 a.m.

Shelane Borja, special assistant for youth affairs, also invited 25 members of youth club and school leaders on Saipan to welcome the visitors from Guam.

She said the gathering gave both youth groups the opportunity to meet, connect and get to know each other.

Joe Quintana, chief program officer for the Guam Preservation Trust, said the Guam delegation members are being trained as archeology assistants.





The Humatac delegates are Jaren Scott Aguon, 18; Tyler Jude Aguon, 18; Detra Marie Quinata Santiago, 19; Gabriella Renee Calanda Topasña, 17; Kiana Lynn Siguenza, 15; Ben Jr. Sanchez Quinata, 25; Michaela Joaquina Aguon, 18; Troy Alexander Santos Cruz, 16; Lazaro Joseph Taitano Quinata, 19; Xavier Elias Taitano Quinata, 16; and Samaria Rosabella Taitano Quinata, 12.

Delores Eloise Taitano Quintana, Arnie Gofigan and Quintana are the group’s chaperones.

Established in Sept. 2011, the Humatac Community Foundation focuses on land and water conservation and the preservation of Guam’s local cultural heritage.

Quintana said the foundation’s latest project is to assist heritage youth volunteers in conducting a survey at the historic San Dionisio Church ruins. “The two-year project will provide a greater understanding of Humatac’s history,” he added.