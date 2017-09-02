House recognizes indigenous people, culture in observance of Heritage Month

THE House of Representatives on Wednesday presented a commemorative resolution to recognize the indigenous people and their contributions in preserving and promoting the culture and traditions of the Marianas.

H.C.R. 20-9 was introduced by Rep. Ivan Blanco and a copy was presented to Indigenous Affairs Office program manager Cris Ogo, resident executive Roman Tudela Jr. and Carolinian Affairs Office executive assistant John Tagabuel.

In an interview, Tudela said they were thankful to the House members for supporting efforts to keep the CNMI’s indigenous culture alive.

“It really means a lot to our indigenous people so we are thankful that the House members are in full support of what we are doing. We will continue to develop programs that will help preserve our local culture to ensure our younger generations will continue to cherish and remember it,” Tudela said.





He said they have scheduled activities to showcase the Carolinian and Chamorro languages and traditions in line with the celebration of Heritage Month in September.

According to H.C.R. 20-9, “The indigenous people of the commonwealth have a unique cultural legacy, Chamorro and Carolinian, and each distinct culture is greatly imprinted in the commonwealth’s history and is deeply rooted in the people’s daily lives.”

It added, “Cultural Heritage Month provides a framework for cultural activities, a time to share the unique and attractive aspects of these respective and valuable cultures and to strengthen, preserve and ensure that they are passed on to our future generations.”

The Indigenous Affairs Office, in collaboration with the Marianas Visitors Authority, will visit Managaha on Sept. 16 to honor Carolinian Chief Aghurubw who is buried there.

The 31st memorial service for the 13 fishermen who perished at sea in 1986 will be held on Sept. 23.