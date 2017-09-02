Saipan municipal council seeks proposals for construction of new office

THE Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council has put out a request for proposals for the construction of a new office in Chalan Kanoa, council chairman Luis John Castro said.

He said they also have an ongoing discussion with the Saipan mayor’s office on the possible construction of a municipal complex that will house both the municipal council and the mayor’s office.

He said Mayor David M. Apatang wants to have the new mayor’s office constructed at its original site where the municipal nursery is located in Chalan Kanoa, near the municipal council office.

Castro said they are discussing the the possibility of a city hall complex.

“Everything is still in the preliminary phase,” he said, adding that they also have had initial discussions with potential contractors.

On Thursday, Castro and his consultant William Torres met again with the mayor’s special assistant, Henry Hofschneider, to discuss the project.

Funding has been set aside for it, and if more is needed they can seek assistance from the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation, Castro said.

After the municipal council office was damaged by Typhoon Soudelor in 2015, the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved $466,000 for the construction of a new building.