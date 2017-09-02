3rd Marianas History Conference starts today

THE Northern Marianas Humanities Council will hold the Third Marianas History Conference starting today, Friday.

The event, which will be held at the Fiesta Resort and run for two days, will feature 36 separate presentations, including three keynote addresses that will cover a wide range of topics relating to Marianas history.

Council executive director Scott Russell said they want to unite the historical narratives of Guam and the NMI.

“We are trying to bring the narratives back together, that is why the theme is, ‘One Archipelago, Many Stories.’ Guam has its history and the Northern Marianas has its history. The reality is they have the same history for 4,000 years and then they were split because of the Spanish-American War,” Russell said.

After the Spanish-American War in 1898, Spain ceded Guam to the U.S. and sold the NMI to Germany in 1899.

According to Russell, the third history conference was supposed to be held in Aug. 2015. “But Soudelor hit the island and the organizers decided to postpone it for two years because the conference is supposed to be held every two years, alternately hosted by Guam and the NMI.”

He said most of the presenters are historians but they also have people from other disciplines.

Local historian Don Farrell, one of the members of the committee that organized the first Marianas History Conference, said he was pleased that the event has come this far.

“These conferences, whether held on Saipan or on Guam, are like opening an encyclopedia. When you come to this conference, you’ll listen to the people who wrote the things that are in the encyclopedia — it is much more dynamic. This is a fantastic effort. We certainly appreciate all the support that we receive from public and private organizations to keep this thing alive. Most of all, we appreciate these great researchers from all around the Pacific who come here every couple of years to gather and talk about developments in various aspects of Marianas history.”

Farell, who helped prepare the presenters’ abstracts and bios, said there are many interesting subjects in this year’s conference.

“These conferences also aim to encourage our young people to get involved in learning the history of their islands and becoming our future historians. These conferences provide a catalogue of various humanities subjects — archeology, anthropology, social interaction, women’s rights. We need more of our young people to become interested in history.”

The conference will start at 9 a.m. and is open to the public free of charge.

The three keynote speakers are Dr. Laura Torres Sauder, Julian Aguon and Dr. Carlos Madrid.