Government will try to get medical-malpractice insurance

THE plaintiffs in the malpractice lawsuit against the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation agreed to halt the court proceedings on the condition that the CNMI government look for medical-malpractice insurance and report to the court every 60 days regarding the progress toward obtaining the insurance.

Superior Court Judge Joseph N. Camacho recently denied the Office of the Attorney General’s motion to dismiss the malpractice lawsuit filed against CHCC by Remedio Elameto and her common-law husband Pedro Pua.

The couple sued the CNMI government and two physicians at CHCC for leaving a 15-cm. surgical clamp in her stomach after an operation at the government hospital in Aug. 2000.

The AG’s office, representing CHCC, and Dr. Gray Ramsey, through attorney Colin Thompson, appealed Judge Camacho’s ruling that found parts of the Government Liability Act unconstitutional.

The Office of the AG told the court that non-emergency surgical procedures at the CNMI’s only hospital may cease because of the ruling.

Starting on Aug. 16, 2017, CHCC ceased non-emergency surgical procedures.

The plaintiffs, through attorney Claire Kelleher-Smith, said performing surgery is not the issue, and the solution is for the hospital to obtain medical-malpractice insurance.

In his order, Judge Camacho stated that the government accepted the condition of the plaintiffs during the hearing on Aug. 28, and that the parties agreed the government would submit written reports every 60 days.

Judge Camacho ordered the first report due on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

In a separate order, the judge denied the government’s request to dismiss Dr. Ramsey from the lawsuit.