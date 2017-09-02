$2M OK’d for Marpi landfill

THE Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation on Thursday passed a measure to appropriate more than $2 million in developer-infrastructure-tax funds for the construction of Marpi landfill’s cell 3.

All 17 members present approved House Local Bill 20-20 introduced by Rep. Angel Demapan. It now goes to the governor’s desk.

Before it was passed, Demapan offered an amendment to change the amount from $2 million to $2,380,840 and to add language indicating that the appropriation will be without fiscal-year limitation.

The Department of Public Works has asked for funding assistance to address the urgent trash problem at the Marpi landfill.

According to DPW, the cells are in critical condition, adding that cell number one is almost at full capacity.

In order to cap cell one and open cell two, DPW said, cell three needs to be prepared to prevent possible contamination.

DPW said it needs at least $5.5 million for the project to prevent a disaster. But just closing cell one will cost $7 million, it said, adding that a total of $12.5 million is needed to complete the project.

Demapan, in a statement, said:

“I introduced the measure to appropriate $2 million from the third senatorial district developer -infrastructure-tax fund to go toward the construction of the much needed Marpi landfill cell 3. This appropriation will address current issues with [the Environmental Protection Agency] regarding the need to close cell 2 and open up cell 3 at the Marpi landfill.

“Furthermore, I offered a floor amendment to increase the total appropriation to $2,380,840 so that the additional amount of $380,840 is appropriated for the construction of solid-waste transfer stations in Kagman and in the southern part of Saipan pursuant to 2 CMC Section 3561. This appropriation will finally bring much needed relief to residents in the southern villages of Saipan and the residents of Kagman and nearby areas by providing a transfer station for them to dispose of their refuse without having to make the long trip to the Marpi landfill. The construction of these transfer stations will greatly benefit our residents who aren’t able to regularly transport their refuse to the Marpi landfill. By providing these two transfer stations, we also hope to deter illegal dumping in our villages.

“Finally, it is important to understand that by law, namely Public Law 14-32, the developer-infrastructure-tax fund can only be appropriated for five specific types of infrastructure improvements: electrical systems, water systems, sewage systems, road drainage and flood control systems and solid-waste-management systems. This appropriation addresses the solid-waste-management system for the island of Saipan.”