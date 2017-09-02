House to recall $1.4M retroactive lump-sum-payment measure

THE House of Representatives will recall House Bill 20-108 which proposes to appropriate $1.4 million for retroactive lump-sum payments to government and civil service employees.

The author of the measure, Rep. Angel Demapan, told Variety that after a discussion with Gov. Ralph Torres, Senate President Arnold Palacios and Speaker Rafael Demapan on Thursday, it was decided to recall the bill next week and amend its language to make it more specific.

The bill is already on the governor’s desk and was reviewed by the attorney general who recommended that the measure be vetoed for certain unclear language.

The funding source, the Saipan casino’s business-gross-revenue-tax payments, was not specified in the measure.

Rather than veto the bill, the governor wants the House to recall it and address the AG’s concerns.

“While we believe that there shouldn’t be an issue with the language of the bill, it is our intent to ensure that the affected employees get their compensation sooner rather than later,” Demapan said in an email. “The House intends to recall H.B. 20-108 in next week’s session so that we can amend the language in the bill in order to assure its approval when it returns to the governor’s desk for action.”

In a statement on Thursday, the Torres administration said it “remains committed to making sure the lump-sum payments to the remaining civil service employees are made. This is an important piece of legislation that will support the hard-working public servants of our government. While there are some technical concerns with the language of the bill, we look forward to working with the Legislature and the Attorney General’s Office to addressing these concerns effectively so these employees will receive what they deserve.”