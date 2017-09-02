4 arrested for robbery, burglary

FOUR suspects in two separate robbery and burglary incidents in Garapan this week have been arrested, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Angel Ruben, 21, and Lucky Chipuelong, 30, were arrested for a robbery that took place near a noddle house on Thursday while Jacob Keith Igitol Cabrera, 29, and Christopher Lee Muna, 32, were arrested for a burglary at Micronesia Rent-A-Car early Tuesday.

DPS public information officer Lt. Jason Tarkong said that early Thursday, at around 12 a.m., police responded to a reported robbery near a noodle house located at the intersection of Palm Street and Plumeria Avenue in Garapan.

Two 22-year-old Asian women were walking on Palm Street toward the noodle house when a man described as wearing a black hat and black t-shirt approached the two and grabbed the bag of one of them, Tarkong said.

The victim struggled with the suspect who pushed her to the ground, causing her to suffer minor injuries.

Tarkong said an eyewitness saw the crime and told police the suspect fled in a white Toyota Corolla.

Responding police observed a white Toyota sedan driving away from the crime scene, and radioed the license plate and description of the sedan to DPS central.

The eyewitness also provided police the license plate number of the car which matched the description and license plate seen by the first responding police vehicle.

Tarkong said another police patrol vehicle spotted the suspect’s car near the 99 Cents Supermarket on Middle Road. Other police units also responded and the suspect car was pulled over near the CNMI Museum across the street from Chinatown park.

Tarkong said inside the car were the victim’s purse and other evidence related to the crime. The occupants of the car, Ruben and Chipuelong, were arrested on charges of robbery, theft, assault and battery and disturbing the peace.

The mug shots of the two suspects were provided to the media by DPS.

A separate incident

On Tuesday, at 4:50 a.m., patrolling police officers took notice of dogs barking loudly and aggressively behind the Garapan Fire Station.

The owner of Micronesia Rent-A-Car then informed the police that someone had broken into his storage room.

Police searched a grassy area near an abandoned building beside the car-rental establishment and found Jacob Cabrera and Christopher Muna.

When police directed their flashlights toward them and shouted, the suspects ran away.

Cabrera was apprehended and told police who he was with and where they hid the stolen items.

Police recovered three power drills, with a total value of $800, in the nearby abandoned building. The car-rental business owner said the drills were stolen from his establishment.

Muna was arrested on the same day, after police found him walking in Garapan.

Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth Govendo imposed a $20,000 cash bail each on Cabrera and Muna during their initial court appearance on Thursday morning.

Assistant Attorney General Heather Barcinas appeared for the government while the Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent Cabrera. Citing a conflict of interest, the court ordered the clerk of court to appoint a private counsel to represent Muna.

Cabrera and Muna were charged with burglary, theft and conspiracy. Police did not provide the media with their mug shots.