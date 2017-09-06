Governor approves ‘I Tano-Mami’ as Rota anthem

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres has approved a measure that makes “I Tano-Mami” the official anthem of the Municipality of Rota.

Senate Local Bill 20-2, which is now Rota Local Law 20-6, was introduced by the island’s four lawmakers: Sen. Terry Santos, Sen. Paul Manglona, Senate Vice President Steve Mesngon and House Floor Leader Glenn Maratita.

“I Tano-Mami” was written and composed by Oscar Atalig Mendiola and was recorded by Melchor Atalig Mendiola.

“I Tano-Mami” was specifically written for the people of Rota and tells about the beauty of the island and the dreams that its people have for their island.

The governor also signed House Local Bill 20-17, now Tinian Local Law 20-4, which appropriates $12,000 to fund the operation of the Tinian mayor’s office and the subsistence allowance of Tinian patients undergoing dialysis treatment.

The measure, which was introduced by Rep Edwin Aldan, stated that $1,000 of the funds allotted to the Second Senatorial District under P.L.18-30 or the e-gaming law, will go to public programs and contingency personnel and operation of the mayor’s office while $11,000 will go to the $100 monthly subsistence allowance of each patient undergoing dialysis treatment, cancer, and those suffering from multiple sclerosis, debilitating epilepsy seizure disorder, dermatomyositis, arrhythmia, and post cerebral vascular accident.