Saipan delegation OKs rezoning of Chalan Kiya area

THE Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation has approved a measure to rezone a rural land area in Chalan Kiya and turn it into a mixed commercial district.

House Local Bill 20-23 will amend the Saipan Zoning Law of 2013, 10 CMC Section 3511, specifically the Saipan Official Zoning Map Sheet 19 of 29.

Introduced by Rep. Jose Itibus, the measure will allow a commercial establishment to operate in the re-zoned area.

Delegation Chairman John Paul Sablan, co-author of the bill, said Marpac is requesting for a rezoning because it wants to build a warehouse in the area.

“They made a request to the Zoning Office which assessed the area and the Zoning Board voted on it and this piece of legislation was recommended by the Zoning Office,” Sablan said, adding that many types of businesses are allowed in a mixed commercial district.

The bill now goes to the governor.