Guam insurance company sued by couple; lawsuit moved to US court

PACIFIC Indemnity Insurance, which is based on Guam, was sued by a couple who said the company failed to defend them in a wrongful death case involving a car accident in 2013 that forced them to settle with the decedent’s family for $300,000.

On Thursday, Pacific Indemnity through attorney Robert T. Torres moved the lawsuit to the District Court for the NMI.

The plaintiffs, Dong-Youl Lim and Moon Hee Ko, sued Pacific Indemnity in the CNMI Superior Court for breach of contract, breach of covenant of good faith and fair dealing, violation of the Consumer Protection Act, and fraud and intentional misrepresentation.

The plaintiffs, who reside in the CNMI and are South Korean citizens, are claiming damages in excess of $75,000 which warrant the case’s removal to the district court on the basis of diversity jurisdiction, Torres said.

Represented by attorneys Charles P. Reyes Jr. and William Satterberg, the couple wants the Superior Court to hold the insurance company liable to pay them damages, court costs and attorney’s fees.

The couple said because Pacific Indemnity failed to settle the claim for wrongful death of a third party and to defend them with respect to the wrongful death, they were forced to settle the wrongful death claim by the personal representative of the deceased third party by entering into a stipulated judgment against them in the amount of $300,000 in exchange for a covenant not to sue.