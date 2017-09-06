New trial date for defendants in foreign labor contracting scheme

THE federal court has set a new trial date for the five individuals charged with fraud in a foreign labor contracting scheme.

District Court for the NMI designated Judge John C. Coughenour, having found cause to continue the jury trial previously set for Aug. 28, said the trial will now start on Oct. 2, 2017 at 10 a.m.

There will be a pre-trial hearing on Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. to address other court proceedings.

The defendants are Muksedur Rahaman, MD Rafiqul Islam, Shahinur Akyer, David Trung Quoc Phan and Analyn Nunez.

The sixth defendant, Zeaur Rahaman Dalu, entered into a plea agreement with the U.S. government, and has pled guilty to counts three and four of the amended superseding indictment.

The court approved a new trial date following a request from defense counsels for a new interpreter. They said the previous court-appointed interpreter had made statements implicating the defendants to a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent.

In the motion to continue trial proceedings, Assistant U.S. Attorney James Benedetto suggested a two-month continuance because the departure date of the interpreters they brought in has already been rescheduled for Sept. 9.

Benedetto said having the matter continued for two more months would give the U.S. government the opportunity to sign a new contract with their interpreters and also give adequate time for the defense.

Rahman’s defense counsel, Robert T. Torres, told the court that he has been working with his interpreter and has already started reviewing the documents. He said he has discovered very important information and facts favorable to the defense.

Bruce Berline, defense counsel for Islam, stated that they were all working very hard to get prepared and thought they were prepared only to learn that a DHS agent had interviewed their translator.

Berline also asked for a 10-day continuance.

Torres said the translators will be available for trial in October and will arrive on island a week before the trial.

Benedetto, for his part, said they were expecting the bank records from the Central Bank of Bangladesh to arrive within the week, at which time they will be scanned and sent to the defense counsels.

He said the certified copies will take a bit longer to get as they consist of deposit records but they should not be difficult to translate and derive meaning from them.

Torres also told the court that his client, who is here on a CW-1 permit, and his wife, who has a CW-2 permit, are struggling because his client is not able to work.

Torres requested the court and the U.S. government to assist his client by providing him with a humanitarian parole or an employment authorization document so between now and October his client can provide for his family.

Benedetto said he will confer with Mark Yamanaka, resident agent-in-charge, Homeland Security Investigations-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, to find out what they can do.