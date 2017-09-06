CUC still looking for new water, wastewater chief engineer

SINCE the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. started advertising in July, only two applicants have expressed their interest in the position of chief engineer for water and wastewater which is mandated by a federal stipulated order.

The post was previously held by John Riegel who resigned in July.

CUC Executive Director Gary Camacho said they will continue to accept applicants for the position.

“We’re still advertising through a variety of avenues involving water, wastewater and power associations and publications,” he added.

Camacho said no current CUC personnel are applying for the post.

“We are hoping to get more applicants so we will have a great selection of qualified engineers,” he added.

Larry Manacap is the acting chief engineer for water and wastewater.