Former MCS student completes 1st year of Pre-Medical Academy in Las Vegas

(Press Release) — On June 8, 2017, Blake Anthony Muna Reyes successfully completed his 1st year of the Pre-Medical Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada. Blake is the son of Gerald and Joni Reyes, grandson of Charles P. Reyes Sr./Bernie T. Palacios and Anthony P./Trinidad S. Muna.

With close to 2,000 applicants, Blake managed to earn his acceptance through superior academic excellence, discipline, demeanor, and several other factors that contributed to such an honor. The Pre-Medical Academy is the school district’s original medical magnet institution designed for those interested in becoming doctors, dentists, pharmacists, veterinarians, and nurses.

The academy focuses on a “real-life” medical approach by incorporating virtual autopsies, suturing, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation, as it is practiced in the medical field. Pre-medical students experience the academic and career standards of terminology, equipment operation and care, and the fundamental principles of medicine as they work towards their future endeavors.

Over the years, Blake earned a spot as a member of the National Honor Society as he demonstrated superior academic excellence, stemming from his accomplishments from Sister Remedios Early Childhood Development Center at the age of 4. Since then, Blake has continued to excel and acquire numerous awards and recognitions, not only from Mount Carmel School, Oleai Elementary School and Faiss Middle School in Las Vegas, Nevada, but from presidents of the United States of America as well.

As Blake enters his 2nd year of the Pre-Medical Academy, his life-long dream of obtaining a degree in medicine and taking on the challenges in the medical field is closer to becoming a reality.