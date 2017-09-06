CUC to hire consultant for power engine purchase

COMMONWEALTH Utilities Corp. Executive Director Gary Camacho said they will get a consultant for the purchase of a new engine for Power Plant 1.

“The replacement of a power engine is very complicated,” he said. “We need to ensure the integrity of the foundation as we connect to the engine.”

He said they will invite bids from interested consultants this week.

The consultancy service, he added, will be responsible for, among other things, the review of the engine installation, monitoring, the commencement of installation and the turnover.

“We need a consultant because the installation of a new engine has liabilities involved,” he said.

The scope of work has been determined by CUC, Guam Power Authority and the Office of the Attorney General.

The AG’s office is now finalizing the procurement process for the acquisition of the new engine.

Camacho said they are looking at an additional 10 to 13 megawatts with the purchase of a new engine for Power Plant 1.

“We are encouraging interested engine and generator consulting services to get involved,” he added.