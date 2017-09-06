Funding needed to save Spanish-era convent on Rota

THE Northern Marianas Humanities Council and the Historic Preservation Office are looking for a funding source to save a 130-year-old Spanish convent on Rota.

According to council executive director Scott Russell, there has been a request over the last 20 years to demolish the building because it poses potential safety hazards to children.

The Songsong conbento stands next to a private Catholic school, Eskuelan San Francisco de Borja.

“It has been architecturally evaluated and it seems to be the most intact Spanish-era building anywhere in the Marianas, including Guam,” Russell said, adding that the convent was built in the 1890s.

He said Songsong, Rota had a Spanish colonial layout: a plaza, the church, the convent and the “casa real” which was a government building.

“You had the state and church representatives in one area,” he added.

Russell said the convent could be temporarily secured to protect the ESFDB students while they figure out how much will it cost to have it restored.

The restoration will include the main part of the building — the basic four walls and the steps, he said.

The concrete add-ons to the structure that are not historically significant will be removed to restore the main rectangular shape of the building, Russell said.

CNMI HPO archeologist James Pruitt said there is still no restoration plan. “There was a group from Rota that came to the office. They consider it a safety hazard and they want to demolish it.”

He added, “The official stand of HPO has not changed. It shouldn’t be demolished. It is a significant structure. We should look at every possibility to save, preserve, rehabilitate or restore the structure. We want to see if there is any interest locally in trying to produce money to do one of those actions or wait for another 20 years.”

Russell said they may seek help from the Spanish government.

He said in 1999, Spain invited delegations from the NMI and the other former Spanish colonies in Asia-Pacific which included the Philippines, the Marianas and other Micronesian islands.

Russell was a member of the NMI delegation.

“There was a declaration that emphasized the need to preserve remnants of Spain’s past and one of the things that was identified was the convent because it was important to the Spanish period. There may be a way for Spain to help us out.”

He admitted that the restoration will be expensive.

“If you are restoring it, you have to do it carefully and use the same historical materials and build it in the same way they built it 120 or 130 years ago — including the roof and all kinds of stuff. Restoration is expensive compared to renovation. If you renovate you just fix it up.”