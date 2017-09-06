Governor: Land compensation for all 3 main islands

LAWMAKERS from Tinian and Rota believe that their landowners are being left out, but Gov. Ralph Torres said this is not true as his administration is trying to address all the land compensation needs of the three main islands. He said the $3 million appropriation in December included Tinian and Rota.

The priority is the payment for lands used for primary roads and then those for secondary roads, he said.

“The first $3 million land compensation in December — that was for the primary roads for all three islands. We addressed land judgments in court cases and one of the cases was on Rota, but the other three cases happened to be on Saipan. Those are interest-bearing cases against the CNMI. If we don’t pay, it doesn’t matter whether it’s from Saipan, Rota, Tinian or the Northern Islands, but the government will be charged continuously with interest and that interest will not go away unless we pay.

“So if you have land taken by the government for a primary road, you will get paid regardless if you’re from Saipan, Rota or Tinian. We never distinguished what island goes first. As much as we would like to pay everybody, we don’t have money for everybody so we prioritize by paying for the primary roads first. The next appropriation will be for the secondary roads followed by easement and wetland taking.”

Torres said more revenue is expected to come from the Saipan casino tax funds so there will be more appropriations to pay other landowners.

“It was never just for Saipan only. We never appropriate land compensation for Saipan only. It will always include Tinian and Rota. It is also important to understand what land compensation is versus land judgment or settlement. Land judgments are cases from court and are bearing interest and they were filed 20 years ago and there’s nothing we can do about that once they started filing a suit against the government. The government is obligated to pay that so if we don’t prioritize, the interest will continue to roll on.”