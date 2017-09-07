Governor appoints Stanley Iakopo as Civil Military Liaison Office executive director

(Press Release) — Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres has appointed Stanley Tapuaialupe Iakopo as executive director of the Civil Military Liaison Office under the Office of the Governor.

The Civil Military Liaison Office is the CNMI clearinghouse for all federal initiatives associated with the Department of Defense. In order to ensure a collaborative discussion with DOD about its proposed military actions, the office ensures that the commonwealth’s interests are represented, while enhancing public outreach and awareness within the community.

“Stanley’s extensive military experience and passion for our community make him an ideal fit for this position. He will help implement a constructive and cooperative dialogue between us and the Department of Defense about our environmental and military needs. He will be a great addition to our team and our community as we move forward,” Governor Torres said.

A former environmental health officer and procurement and supply director for the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., Iakopo has served in the United States Air Force for the last 16 years in several capacities.

He noted that his role is to work with all agencies on the policy and operational side, while efficiently coordinating between the local government and DoD/federal components.

“I’m here to facilitate the interface between our local government and military, while ensuring Governor Torres’ views and our people’s interests are acknowledged and heard. I look forward to serving Governor Torres and his administration in this capacity, as we foster a more engaging and meaningful dialogue between the military and our people,” he said.

Iakopo was an air transportation manager on Guam from 2001 to 2008 and was an active duty Air Force reserve recruiter from 2008 to 2015, based in Massachusetts and Connecticut. In addition to his new role, he is currently in the Air Force Reserve for the U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific.

He also has experience in the CNMI Public School System as a speech and language pathologist from 2003 to 2004, a high school teacher in Kagman High School from 2004 to 2006, and a special education teacher from 2006 to 2008.

He has associate’s degrees in nursing, physical therapy, and human resources, a bachelor’s degree in speech and pathology and audiology from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, and a master’s degree in education from Framingham State University. He is also looking to finish his PhD program in education from Grand Canyon University by completing his dissertation later this year.

With his appointment, Iakopo joins Bruce M. Camacho in the Civil Military Liaison Office. Camacho is an accomplished United States Army veteran, who served as a 1st lieutenant from 2011 to 2016. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in public administration and military science from the University of Guam.