Sugar King Park will soon have a food court

THE Saipan mayor’s office will soon open a food court at Sugar King Park, the mayor’s field operations director, Joann Aquino, said.

Of the eight stalls, six have already been taken by vendors who will sell souvenirs items and food products, including ice cream and barbeque, she said.

“We have two remaining slots available,” she added.

Mayor David M. Apatang, for his part, said they are now in the process of getting a zoning permit for the food court.





He said the development program at the park will continue with the completion of several other projects, adding that he will ask private companies to sponsor and/or donate children’s playground equipment.

Aquino said they have already repainted the benches and the old train engine, and renovated the concrete picnic tables.

The mayor’s office is also planning to resurface the concrete floor in the shrine area, she added.

Their other ongoing projects at the park include landscaping, construction of a roof for the stage and the repair of an existing building for the mayor’s satellite office.

“We want this park to look nice not only for tourists but for residents as well,” Aquino said, adding that the projects at the park are supported by the Marianas Visitors Authority.