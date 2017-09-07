Judge modifies Wencai Guo’s release conditions

THE federal court on Tuesday modified the release conditions of a man accused of employing undocumented construction workers who arrived here as tourists.

District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona granted Wencai Guo’s request to modify his temporary home detention conditions because his wife is visiting Saipan from Sept. 3 to 14.

Guo can go out freely with his wife from Sept. 3 to the 14, the judge said, adding that after Sept. 14, the modification order expires and the defendant will return to full home detention.

The judge said Guo’s wife will also submit to an interview with the federal probation office to let her know the conditions of her husband’s release and other requirements.

During the foregoing period, the curfew will be from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., after which Guo may go about freely with his wife.

Guo was arrested on April 5, 2017 with Xiufang Qi at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport before they could leave the island and fly to China.

Authorities said Guo and Qi hired illegal construction workers for the Saipan casino project in Garapan. The two were employees of Beilida Overseas CNMI, a construction contractor of Imperial Pacific.