Koblerville basketball court vandalized; lawmaker disappointed

REPRESENTATIVE Joseph Leepan T. Guerrero said he was disappointed to learn that the newly renovated basketball court in Koblerville has been vandalized.

The facility was re-opened last week after it was fixed through the collaborative efforts of the Precinct 1 representatives, IT&E, IP&E and the E-Land Group.

“I am so disappointed and disheartened after working so hard to find and secure corporate business partners to help renovate the basketball court only to find out that it has been defaced with graffiti and betel nut spit,” Guerrero said on Monday.

“We cannot continue to allow this to happen in our community without taking a proactive approach through public education and catching the individual or individuals responsible for defacing and spitting on public facilities. I will not continue to seek corporate sponsors for projects so that individuals who don’t have respect or proper education can deface them.

“I am appealing to everyone, especially to parents and grandparents, to please educate their children and grandchildren to respect public facilities that benefit everyone. Let us all be socially responsible and protect public facilities that are for the betterment of our community members and visitors.”

He said the youth “should learn to take good care of public facilities and not damage them. We try our best to provide them with something they can use for their benefit yet they are destroying it.”

Last year, Guerrero introduced House Bill 20-77 which will establish a separate statute and penalty for individuals committing vandalism. The House has passed the measure which is now pending in the Senate.

“We need to punish these individuals committing vandalism,” Guerrero said. “It’s a sad thing that vandalism is rampant here. It’s time to put more teeth into our laws when it comes to addressing crimes like vandalism. We cannot move forward if we don’t address this issue. Let us not waste our resources.”