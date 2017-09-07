MV Luta investor may face contempt proceedings, again

THE former court-appointed vessel custodian is asking the federal court to reinstate contempt proceedings against MV Luta investor Takahisa Yamamoto for his failure to make payments required by a court-ordered settlement agreement.

National Maritime Services or NMS, through attorney Sean E. Frink, said the court should order Yamamoto to explain why he should not be held in contempt and sanctioned.

Frink said Yamamoto should be forced to live up to his legal obligations and the promises that he made.

Frink said due to Yamamoto’s non-compliance with the court order and his failure to carry out his legal obligation to NMS, it is appropriate for the court to find Yamamoto in contempt and to impose sanctions.

In a declaration, Alan Swimmer, president of Florida-based NMS, said Yamamoto made only one payment after he and NMS settled in court.

Swimmer said Yamamoto paid $40,000 only rather than $150,000 which Yamamoto was supposed to pay in five monthly installments of $30,000.

Swimmer said $112,994 is past due and should have been paid by Yamamoto as of Aug. 31, 2017.

Swimmer said “despite repeated demands and attempts to work with Mr. Yamamoto through his attorneys in order to determine whether we could resolve the issue without court involvement, we have not been able to receive a meaningful response from Mr. Yamamoto.”

Designated Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood earlier placed the contempt proceedings against Yamamoto on hold to give him a chance to comply with the terms of his settlement agreement with NMS.

The court also ordered the release of MV Luta to its registered owner, Luta Mermaid LLC.

In Oct. 2016, Yamamoto sued Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog and Luta Mermaid LLC — whose officers are Abelina T. Mendiola, Deron T. Mendiola, and Fidel Mendiola III — for fraud, breach of contract, and unjust enrichment.

On Oct. 25, 2016, NMS was appointed as substitute custodian for the vessel after it was seized by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Luta Mermaid, for its part, filed counterclaims against Yamamoto for consequential damages caused by his “fraudulent actions” on securing a maritime lien and the arrest of the vessel, lost profits and the cost of paying the crewmembers as well as vendors Norton Lilly and Long Consulting.

Recently, the CNMI Superior Court dismissed the lawsuit of a private taxpayer against Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog in his personal and official capacity, and CNMI Secretary of Finance Larrisa Larson in her official capacity for the release of $400,000 in government funds to Luta Mermaid LLC/MV Luta. The court said the parties have reached a settlement.