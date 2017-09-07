Kagman Community Health Center gets national recognition

KAGMAN Community Health Center received recognition from the National Committee for Quality Assurance for meeting patient-centered medical home standards.

KCHC executive director Vince T. Castro said the recognition was the result of the center’s focus on highly coordinated and long-term relationships with patients.

“We finally have our accreditation and recognition,” Castro said in a phone interview. He said they submitted their application for accreditation in July. “But even before that, we had been operating as a patient-centered medical home.”

He added, “What it means is that whoever comes here will get high quality care and that we have certain standards that we meet. We make extra efforts to learn more about our patients.”

Castro said their front desk staff, medical assistants, nurses and case manager are part of the team overseeing patient care by knowing each patient’s case and medical condition.

According to Castro, they always monitor their clinical performance. “For example, for diabetes patients, we review their cases — how are we doing in getting their sugar controlled. Basically, we are always trying to improve our patient’s health.”

At KCHC, he said they use electronic health records so the recorded information is accessible to providers.

“For medical referrals, we call the referral office and follow up on behalf of the patients. We also actively seek out patients to remind them of their doctor’s appointment,” Castro said.

KCHC also helps arrange transportation for its patients. The center coordinates with the Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority to give patients a ride to the clinic and back to their homes.

“We applied for accreditation because we want to make sure that we meet certain standards,” Castro said. “We want to test our system and find out exactly where we are.”

The National Committee for Quality Assurance or NCQA is non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations.

Castro said NCQA’s patient-centered medical home is a model of primary care that combines teamwork and information technology to improve care, the patients’ experience of care and reduce costs.

NCQA president Margaret E. O’Kane defined medical homes as fostering partnerships between patients and their personal clinicians, instead of approaching care as the sum of episodic office visits.

“Each patient’s care is overseen by clinician-led care teams that coordinate treatment across the healthcare system,” she said.

“Research shows that medical homes can lead to higher quality and lower costs, and can improve patient and provider reported experiences of care.

“Recognition shows that KCHC has the tools, systems and resources to provide its patients with the right care, at the right time.”

The recognition is valid for three years.

“KCHC demonstrated the ability to meet the program’s key elements, embodying characteristics of the medical home,” O’Kane said.