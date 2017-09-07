Lawmakers ask local community to help islanders in Houston

REPRESENTATIVES Edwin Propst and Vinnie Sablan have initiated a donation drive for the 300 to 400 islanders residing in Houston which was submerged in floodwaters brought by Hurricane Harvey last week.

“Some of my colleagues and I will be collecting donations to be sent to our people in Houston which will be distributed to as many families there as possible,” Propst stated on his Facebook account.

He has been constantly communicating with Houston Association of Marianas Islanders or HAMI vice president Jennifer White Aguon who said they are experiencing shortage of supplies after Harvey left the city in ruins.

The floodwaters have dissipated and the recovery process is now ongoing.

Propst noted that HAMI helped the local community after Typhoon Soudelor hit Saipan in Aug. 2015.

“Helping each other is what islanders do,” he said. “HAMI was here for us after Typhoon Soudelor and we are here for them in their time of need.”

As requested by Aguon, Propst said anyone can donate canned goods, noodles and mosquito coils. He said canned goods of any brand will do. “I just put specific brands [on my Facebook announcement] because these are popular to islanders.”

He said all donations will be distributed to island families in Houston.

According to Propst, they have started collecting donations. “We are still starting out and hope the response will increase. We had some donations over the weekend from a few different families. We are grateful to all who have been so kind and generous with their donations. We hope to see more this week.”

He said they will put donation boxes at shopping locations in Susupe, Garapan, Dandan and Kagman.

Cash donations are also welcome and may be sent to Jennifer White Aguon via PayPal through j.whiteaguon@gmail.com.

“We hope to collect everything by Friday, Sept. 15,” Propst said.