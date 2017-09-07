8 juveniles arrested in robbery case

EIGHT juveniles were arrested for conspiracy to rob a tourist in a beach area on Labor Day.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Jason Tarkong said police responded to the Kanoa Resort beach area at about 8:21 p.m., Monday, regarding a robbery incident.

He said the victim was a 26-year-old tourist who was at the beach with his wife.

The victim, who had placed his wallet behind his back, said he suddenly felt someone grab the wallet. When the victim turned, he saw the suspect fleeing south toward Susupe Beach Park.

The victim confirmed with several other witnesses that the suspect was a juvenile male who was seen earlier with seven other juvenile males in the area.

According to Tarkong, police located the eight juvenile males in Chalan Kanoa near the former Sister Remedios pre-school.

The juveniles confessed to the crime and admitted to conspiring to rob the tourist, Tarkong said.

Four of the juvenile males approached the victim while the other four stood as lookouts, he added.

All eight juveniles were arrested and taken into custody, Tarkong said, and the victim’s money and belongings were recovered. One of the suspects said he threw the wallet away after taking its contents.

Separate case

Police also responded to an attempted robbery incident in Garapan on the same day at around 9 p.m.

Prior to the incident, a 24-year-old Asian female was walking east by the 3JM Fruit and Vegetable Market across from Garapan Elementary School with her female friend when she felt someone attempting to pull her purse off her shoulder.

The victim held onto her purse and was dragged several feet by the suspect before he let the victim’s purse go. The suspect then ran away, Tarkong said, adding that the victim was able to hold onto her purse and nothing was stolen from her.

A witness saw the suspect running south on Puti Tainobiu Street and enter a dark colored sedan with dark tint. The suspect’s car drove away, southbound.

The suspect was described as male with short hair and dark skin. He had no shirt but wore khaki shorts, Tarkong said.

Police said the victim received minor injuries and was treated by medics from the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services. She refused to be transported to the hospital.

Please contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 234-7272 or go to www.nmicrimestoppers.net should you have any information about this incident.

Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest.