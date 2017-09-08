Saipan mayor weighs in on SHEFA funding bill

SAIPAN Mayor David M. Apatang said House Local Bill 20-35 is important to ensure the continuity of the Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance program.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Blas Jonathan Attao, will impose a local license fee on all non-poker electronic gaming devices within the third senatorial district.

“We believe the bill should include a provision that identifies poker and pachinko machines located in hotel premises to be inclusive in the assessment of license fees that should be designated to the local account to support the SHEFA program and other local projects,” Apatang said.

The mayor said under 4 CMC § 1503 (a) (6), the license fee for a machine located within the hotel premises is $2,500 or 15 percent of the net gaming proceeds, whichever is greater.

The license fee for a machine located in enclosed areas at a hotel or resort premises having 100 or more rooms or with fewer than 100 rooms would cost less than those operated outside, he added.

“So it should make sense to include those machines as well, and maybe excluding payment of the net gaming proceeds if doing so would make the bill more palatable to owners and operators of the machines who must pay the fees.”

Apatang said they have yet to know the impact of the Saipan casino law, P.L. 18-56, on the revenue collected from the island’s poker and pachinko machines.

But he said any reduction in revenue will affect SHEFA’s beneficiaries — students pursuing their post-secondary education, including those taking classes at the local trade school or abroad.

“The impact should and ought to concern policymakers,” the mayor said.

Apatang said he supports the intent of Attao’s bill, adding that the local delegation should “consider it very carefully before passing it.”

According to the bill, the enactment of the Saipan casino law means that no new poker machines will be registered within the CNMI after April 2015. This means that collections from poker fees will decrease.

“The intent of this act is to impose a local license fee on all non-poker gaming devises within the third senatorial district,” Attao said.

He said non-poker gaming has grown in popularity on Saipan since they were legalized by the e-gaming law or P.L. 18-30.

“Many visitors have been attracted to those gaming facilities because of the safety of the environment and the types of games offered to patrons.”