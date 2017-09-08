Indigenous Affairs Office wants to ‘enhance’ 3 latte sites on Saipan

THREE sites on Saipan where latte stones are found should be designated to the Indigenous Affairs Office, its Resident Executive Roman Tudela Jr. said in a letter to Department of Public Lands Secretary Marianne Concepcion-Teregeyo.

“It is imperative that we begin the preservation, protection and promotion of our indigenous heritage through the acknowledgement of monumental latte sites on Saipan,” Tudela said

On July 28, 2017, Tudela, along with Historic Preservation Office staff, toured the three latte sites. “I was overwhelmed with sadness to learn about the neglect of our historical sites,” he said, adding that his office is ready to preserve, protect and promote the Chamorro heritage.

“I am requesting your support to designate Lot Number 011-G-362 at Lalolao Kattan, Lot Number 011-G-502 at Chacha, and Lot Number 41-2 at Unai Bapot to the Indigenous Affairs Office. I assure you that I will improve those latte sites for the people of the CNMI and tourists alike,” Tudela said in his letter to the DPL secretary.

He added that he is also working on a proposal he will submit to the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation for the enhancement of the three latte sites on Saipan.

In the recently held Third Marianas Historical Conference, one of the presenters, Dr. Kelly Marsh, said latte stones are unique to the Chamorro people

“Latte, which stood the test of time, continues to be part of our village and cultural landscapes centuries after their construction and use. In many ways, they are the foundation of island cultural life.”

