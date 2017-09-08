Conference to discuss promotion of local culture

INDIGENOUS Affairs Office Resident Executive Roman Tudela Jr. said the agency will address the seeming “absence” of local culture in CNMI tourism promotion that was noted by Japanese Consul Kinji Shinoda.

“It is important for foreigners to know about local culture,” Shinoda said. “But I am afraid that very few people know Chamorro and Carolinian cultures.”

“It is true,” Tudela said of the Japanese consul’s comment.

Cris Ogo, Indigenous Affairs Office program manager, said his office will hold a conference on Sept. 29 at the Pacific Islands Club to discuss the promotion of local culture.

He said they will invite officials from other government agencies, including the Carolinians Affairs Office, the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs, the Language Commission and the Public School System as well as non-profit organizations involved in promoting local culture and traditions.

“We are going to have all these people involved to come up with a strategic plan,” Tudela said. “Ultimately, that is what we will do. We will do it annually, so every year we get to see what we have accomplished and what issues still need to be addressed. We will identify our priorities. We will lay out all our plans and discuss how we are going to tackle the issues. We will separate them into categories. What needs funding? What needs policy change? What needs the involvement of our community?”

Tudela said he expects the conference participants to come up with a unified position on how to include authentic local culture and traditions in promoting the CNMI as a tourist destination, among other things.

“We want tourists to see who we really are and get a taste of our culture as well. We want to focus on our identity. We want visitors to see and get a feel of the local people and the local language.”