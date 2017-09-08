MVA says this year’s festival will be more intimate

MARIANAS Visitors Authority Managing Director Chris Concepcion said this year’s International Festival of Cultures will be more intimate.

“We will enclose most of the area to allow for a unique and private experience for tourists and residents,” he added.

The festival will start this Saturday with a parade of cultures from American Memorial Park to Garapan Fishing Base.

Concepcion said the event’s newest feature is the location itself, which is the fishing base. The festival was previously held at the Paseo de Marianas.

“We also have a new design concept this year,” he said. “We will have a grand entrance with a free cultural photo booth where guests can take photos to commemorate their visit to the 2017 International Festival of Cultures.”

Concepcion said a complimentary roast pig will be served each night, which is an important cultural feature in the Marianas. Roast pig, he added, is usually served during important family gatherings and community events.

Concepcion said the cultural festival will also feature Korea, China, Japan, the NMI, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Hawaii, the Marshall Islands, Palau, Bangladesh and the Philippines.

“We are also working with groups from the different islands in the Federated States of Micronesia and countries in Southeast Asia to see if their manpower is able to support a booth each Saturday night in September,” he said.

Concepcion said the international festival complements the recovering economy of the CNMI.

“It’s timely given the increase in visitor arrivals and the everyday melting pot experience all CNMI residents encounter on a day to day basis. Visitors who come to the festival will witness how great it is to live in the CNMI, how different ethnic groups share a common love for the Marianas, how much of a melting pot the CNMI has become through our affiliation with the United States, and how the Chamorro and Carolinian people have openly welcomed people and allowed them to live and work in our islands.”

Concepcion said cultural tourism is becoming globally popular. “So hosting an event like the festival caters to that demographic,” he added.

“We want the world to experience the many cultures found in the CNMI, beginning with the indigenous Chamorro and the Carolinian cultures, and extending to all cultures present in the CNMI today,” Concepcion added.