Parade of Cultures start at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 9

(MVA) — The opening of the 3rd Annual International Festival of Cultures, postponed from last Saturday, Sept. 2, will be held this Saturday, Sept. 9.

The festival will kick off with the Parade of Cultures at a new time of 4:30 p.m. on Beach Road through downtown Garapan from American Memorial Park to the festival grounds, followed by an ethnic attire fashion show on stage.

Entertainment will continue on-stage with: Chamorro community at 5:30 p.m., Chuukese and Pohnpeian Community at 6:30 p.m., Chinese Community at 6:45 p.m., Korean Community at 7 p.m., Palauan Community at 7:15 p.m., Bangladeshi Community at 7:45 p.m., Chamorro Community at 8 p.m., and Refaluwasch Community at 8:30 p.m.

The festival, organized by the Marianas Visitors Authority, will have four remaining Saturdays during September and is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Garapan Fishing Base. Festivities will include ethnic food, hands on cultural demonstrations, games, ethnic attire, arts and crafts, and more. This Saturday’s festivities will also include demonstrations of traditional uumw (ground oven).

“We’re looking forward to finally opening up the International Festival of Cultures this weekend and look forward to welcoming both visitors and residents to this incredible event celebrating our cultural diversity here in the Marianas,” said MVA Managing Director Christopher A. Concepcion. “We plan to jazz up our venue this year with a photo worthy grand entrance, hanging light fixtures, decorations featuring natural materials, and much more. It will be a sight to see.”

Slated to participate in the festival are the communities of Korea, China, Japan, Chamorro, Carolinian, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Hawaii, Marshall Is., Palau, Bangladesh, and the Philippines. For more information, contact MVA community projects coordinator Janerlinse Seman Sablan at jsablan@mymarianas.com or 664-3210.