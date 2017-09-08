Suspected drug dealer on Tinian arrested

A 55-year-old woman accused of drug dealing on Tinian has been arrested by the CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force.

Police said Yingzhi Zhang Pangelinan, also known as “Gina,” distributed and sold methamphetamine or “ice” on Tinian.

The information was based on police surveillance and investigation with the help of a cooperating source.

The cooperating source said after he handed $500 to Pangelinan, she told him to get a cigarette pack under an abandoned vehicle in a parking lot. The cigarette pack contained 1.4 grams of crystalline substance which police said tested positive for methamphetamine.

Pangelinan was charged with trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

Superior Court Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio set a $100,000 cash bail on the defendant during Wednesday’s hearing.

In addition, the court appointed Public Defender Douglas Hartig to represent Pangelinan who is unemployed, and an interpreter, Betty Bai, for the defendant.

Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds appeared for the government.

Pangelinan will return to court for the preliminary hearing on Sept. 12 and on Sept. 18 for her arraignment.