DPL has concerns with some provisions of blighted property measure

THE Department of Public Lands supports the intent of House Local Bill 20-14, which would hold the owners of abandoned or blighted properties responsible for securing and maintaining them.

But DPL Secretary Marianne Concepcion-Teregeyo said she also has some concerns regarding certain provisions of the measure introduced by Rep. Larry Deleon Guerrero.

On Wednesday, the Saipan and Northern Island Legislative Delegation conducted a public hearing on the local bill.

While supporting the intent of the bill, Teregeyo said ‘we have some objections to some of its provisions because the department is currently overseeing all public lands, and we are worried that if the bill is put in place, we will be required to clean up all those undeveloped public lands and we are not yet ready to do that as it will cost a lot of money.”

She said the bill “needs further clarifications.”

A private citizen, who wants to be identified only as Miss M. Tonuu, said the bill’s intent is good but she is not sure if it is feasible, practical or realistic.

“What about property owners who are senior citizens? What about those who are sick and those who don’t have other resources? This is a broad approach to the entire island and there could be a lot of unintended consequences. The intent is great and we all recognize that there’s a problem, but are property owners going to be punished? What if those properties are the only assets they have? That would be my concern.”

Another resident, Jack Muna, supports the bill.

“I’ve seen a lot of abandoned building being neglected by the owners and they’re eyesores to our community and for everybody,” Muna said. “I keep inspecting those abandoned houses and saw a lot of trash being thrown there and some juvenile delinquents were using the building as a meeting place. This bill is very important for all of us. We need to move forward.”

Marianas Visitors Authority Managing Director Chris Concepcion said he also supports the bill because of the negative feedback from tourists commenting about the island’s abandoned buildings and properties.

“It would be highly advantageous to renovate and restore dilapidated properties. These eyesores hinder the image of the island paradise we are working so hard to project to our visitors,” he said.

Rep. Larry Deleon Guerrero, the author of the bill, found the public hearing “constructive,” adding that he “collected meaningful feedback,” including from regulatory agencies and the private sector.

“Now what we need to do is to incorporate the new information into the bill,” he said.

“As also requested by the zoning office administrator, the feedback we received will be forwarded to her for her review and we will unify our efforts and craft a substitute bill that addresses all the concerns raised so far. Again, it was a good hearing — most of the statements are supportive of the bill and it is just a matter of incorporating and addressing the concerns raised.”

Rep. Leepan Guerrero noted that the bill “has been on the table since the 18th Legislature.”

He said it is time to pass it, adding that a lot of “abandoned buildings are just sitting there and are health and safety hazards.… Maybe this is the time to encourage investors to look at those abandoned buildings as potential investment opportunities. But we must also be mindful that we need the entire community to be involved in this and not just the government. We need to start making changes and improve our surroundings. In order for us to attract more tourists, we need to clean up and beautify our island.”