Fire razes Chalan Laulau house

A WOOD and tin house in Chalan Laulau at the back of the former H-Mart Store was destroyed by fire on Wednesday morning. The occupants were at work and no one was injured in the blaze which was put out by Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services firefighters.

According to the occupants, Vicky Catbagan, 53, and her common-law husband Romeo Tajan, 59, it was their neighbor who told them that fire broke out at their house at about 9 a.m.

Click to enlarge

They said they did not know what caused the fire which also destroyed all their belongings, including their 1996 Mitsubishi Mirage.

“There was nothing left,” Catbagan said. “Our passports, documents, money, and all our belongings burned with the house.”

She said she has been living and working on Saipan for 25 years now while Tajan has been on island for 22 years.

She said they have been renting the house which is owned by Jess Kaipat for the past seven years.

Also responding to the fire incident was a team from the American Red Cross-NMI chapter led by JD Tenorio who provided assistance to the victims.

According to a media release, the fire department received a call regarding a structure fire in Chalan Laulau at 9:12 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Forestry-01 and Rescue-01 from Susupe Fire Station responded to the location. At 9:14 a.m., Engine-02 and Medic-02 from the Garapan Fire Station responded also. At 9:36 a.m., the fire was under control. No injuries reported at the fire scene.”

DFEMS added, “The fire had fully engulfed the structure which collapsed. Scene investigation revealed that the point of origin was located at the eastern side of the structure. The fire started from the eastern side and traveled south which spread to and from all the combustible materials in the structure. The cause of the fire is undetermined pending further investigation.”