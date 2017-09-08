Resident not satisfied with peace and order situation

AS Lito resident Pai Kapileo, 67, believes the Department of Public Safety should do more to prevent crimes and arrest criminals.

“I’m not downgrading the police officers but I’m not satisfied with our peace and order situation,” she said.

“In the past, we could leave our house without locking the door,” she added. “Nowadays you have to ensure that somebody’s staying in your house. My husband has expensive tools and when he is away, I have to stay home.”

Kapileo said she came home one day to find their food, including canned goods, left on their dining table were stolen. “Somebody went shopping inside our house,” she said in jest.

She said they raised a cow but after a year it was also stolen.

Kapileo believes people who commit crimes “don’t have jobs and are dependent on food stamps.”

She also alleged that some food stamp recipients misuse their benefits. “They exchange their food stamps for cash,” she added.

Kapileo, who used to work as a secretary for the investigation division of DPS, claimed police investigators usually collect information about a reported crime only for recording purposes.

“Once your case is reported, they’ll just record it and they’ll never come back,” she said, referring to the police.

In one incident, she said an officer responded to her report about a copper wire theft.

“He [police officer] couldn’t even run because he was so big so I told him to exercise,” Kapileo added.

She said the recent reports about robberies and burglaries are disturbing. Even if they install a security camera in their house, she added, “we still don’t feel safe.”

Variety was unable to get a comment from DPS.

In a separate interview, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang said it is important that neighbors help each other.

“I think the police are trying their best but we should also do our part to protect our homes and our tourists because they are the bread and butter of our economy.”

The mayor suspects that many criminals are “probably on drugs.”

He added that various government agencies that are looking into and addressing the island’s drug problem.

He said his office, for its part, is implementing on the neighborhood watch scheme to help maintain peace and order in the villages.

“If they see something unusual or suspicious persons in their neighborhood, residents should immediately call the police,” Apatang said.