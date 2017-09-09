Guam tourism slumps over North Korea jitters

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — North Korea’s threats are starting to hurt Guam’s tourism, the No. 1 job creator on island.

The Guam Visitors Bureau said 7,426 tourists, who were expected to visit as part of package tours, school groups and meetings, canceled their Guam trips last month.

A majority of the cancelations came from Japan, according to the visitors bureau.

Guam’s economy lost an estimated $9.5 million because of the cancelations, but a clearer impact will be known in a week when the latest monthly visitor arrival statistics are released.

GVB also confirmed China Air canceled its scheduled charter flight to Guam from Taiwan in October because North Korea’s threats to launch missiles toward Guam made them hesitant to visit.

Travel agents also have noticed bookings to Guam from Taiwan for November and December have slowed down, the visitors bureau stated.

“Guam’s reputation as a family-friendly destination is in jeopardy,” said GVB’s director of global marketing, Pilar Laguaña.

“While the reality is that the island remains safe and protected, it’s hard to change the perception of visitors that now see Guam as risky. Unfortunately, we expect this trend to continue into the remaining months of the calendar year.”

GVB noted that funds are available in the Tourist Attraction Fund, which received hotel tax collections to fully fund the visitors bureau, but added the fund is also used for non-tourism purposes.

GVB criticized the legislative leadership for reducing its budget for fiscal year 2018 by $2.9 million.

GVB president Nathan Denight said GVB’s budget was reduced, “despite the fact that GVB warned them that Guam is facing major challenges, and without these necessary funds, the bureau will not have the resources needed to increase visitor arrivals next year.”

Denight added: “You can’t keep underfunding tourism year after year and expect it to increase.”

Speaker Benjamin Cruz said the only people in Guam who are surprised that visitor arrival numbers went down during a nuclear missile crisis seem to work at GVB.

“According to President Trump, our tourism arrivals will increase tenfold,” Cruz said. “GVB can rest assured that this money will be appropriated to them as soon as it gets here.

“If GVB’s success is entirely dependent on a budget that never stops growing, maybe we need to rethink how we run GVB,” Cruz said.